Salman Khan To Team Up With Kabir Khan For Third Installment Of 'Tiger' Franchise?

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan last teamed up for the film titled Tubelight in 2017. Now, as per the report of leading news daily, Salman and Kabir are touted to reunite for the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The director of Salman's film, Tiger Zinda Hai- Ali Abbas Zafar has suggested Kabir Khan's name for the third film of the Tiger franchise. However, there's no official announcement about the same.

Salman to team up with Kabir Khan?

Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier revealed that he would kick-start the shooting of his upcoming superhero film with Katrina Kaif. The same report further added that due to his packed schedules, Zafar suggested Kabir Khan's name to Yash Raj Films for the film. The third installment of the Tiger franchise is being planned for a 2022 release and is yet in the initial stages of its development. Kabir is in talks with YRF for the same, the report stated.

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have teamed up for films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight. Bajrangi Bhaijaan remains a massive hit even today and the songs from the film have hit a staggering number of views online. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar collaborated for Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat. The films were well-received by fans.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' to start airing from September, suggest reports

Salman's upcoming movies

Salman Khan also has a number of other films lined up in kitty. Bollywood's Bhaijaan will be seen in Prabhu Deva's upcoming directorial titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Along with him, the movie stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is the remake of the South Korean movie titled Veteran.

Also Read | Salman Khan completes "Rice plantation" at his Panvel farmhouse; WATCH

Moreover, Khan will also be seen in the upcomer- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is helmed by Farhad Samji. The movie also stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled for an Eid 2021 release.

Also Read | Salman Khan spotted "farminggg" on a tractor, fans call him "the real Sultan"; Watch

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is making the most of his time during the quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of his whereabouts in Panvel on social media. Recently, Khan tried his hands on the rice plantation and also paid tribute to all the farmers.

Also Read | 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Clocks 5 Years: Do You Know How Harshaali Aka Munni Looks Now?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.