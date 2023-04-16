Pooja Hegde Reacts To Rumours About Producer Gifting Her A Car: My Parents Called...

Pooja Hegde has been in the limelight for quite some time now. The Beast actress made her debut in 2012. Recently, the actress talked about the many rumours being wrote about her. She addressed one specific rumour which mentioned a gift given by a producer.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Pooja Hegde was asked how she reacts to controversy and rumours that are said about her. The actress replied that every day she reads something new in the newspaper about herself. She also added that sometimes her parents read something and send it to her with a question mark. She commented that her parents asked her whether the article was true.

Pooja Hegde debunks rumours

Pooja Hegde recalls a specific rumour that was going around recently. She said that as per reports some producer gifted her car so that she can travel comfortably to the shoot. She added, “I sent a screenshot to my producer saying your surprise has been ruined.” She also shared that she told her producer to give her a car now that people are anyways badmouthing her.

Pooja Hegde on Cirkus failure

Pooja Hegde starred in the 2022 Hindi movie, Cirkus. Recently, while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, the actress recalled that she did get upset when the Rohit Shetty directorial movie Cirkus flopped. Talking about the movie’s failure at the box office she said that she was upset as the movie was her baby.

Talking more about her film with Ranveer Singh, Pooja mentioned that she cherished the experience she gained from the movie. She added that she loved working with Rohit Shetty and alongside comedy legends like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and others. The SSMB28 actress reiterated that she came out as a winner from Cirkus.

Pooja Hegde films

Pooja Hegde has become a popular name in Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi cinema. She will be next seen in the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB 28. She is also going to star in the upcoming Hindi film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.