Pooja Hegde's Impressive Line Up For 2022 Alongside Co-stars Prabhas, Ranveer Singh & More

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Pooja Hegde has a plethora of films in her kitty for the new year including Radhe Shyam, Cirkus and many more. She will be seen sharing the screen with some of the industry's biggest actors including Ranveer Singh, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and others. In a media statement, the actor mentioned she wishes to give the audience cinema that is 'worth remembering' in 2022.

Pooja Hegde upcoming films in 2022

The pan India actor was recently seen in Most Eligible Bachelor, which is now available on Netflix and received heaps of praise online. She is now gearing up for her upcoming films in the new year in including the release of Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. The release of the film was recently postponed owing to the increasing COVID cases in the country. The film is touted to be a historical drama, and the recently released trailer had fans eagerly awaiting its release.

She will also take on a role in Cirkus opposite the fan-favourite actor Ranveer Singh, which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film is touted to be a comedy and will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role. She also has Acharya coming up in 2022, which is a Telugu thriller. She will star opposite the South film industry's much-loved Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. Apart from these films she also has Beast in her kitty, which is a Tamil film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

In a media statement, the actor revealed that she was looking forward to her upcoming films. She mentioned that she was overwhelmed by the love she received for Most Eligible Bachelor and was 'determined to jam with brilliant minds' in 2022. She also mentioned she wished to 'excite the audience' and herself with the roles she will soon be seen in. She said -

"Despite the challenges, last year has been so giving and inspiring for me. All the love that Most Eligible Bachelor got in theatres was overwhelming. It made me feel like a newcomer. As for 2022, I'm more determined to jam with brilliant minds and give the audience cinema that is worth remembering. I want to explore spaces of my craft that excite the audience, makers and me."

(With inputs from PR)

(Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja)