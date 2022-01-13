Pooja Hegde Celebrates 2 Years Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo; Shares BTS Clip With Allu Arha

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo marked two years on January 12, 2022. The film, which was an action drama, was a complete family entertainer and was welcomed by the audience with an open heart. The entire team of the film celebrated its second anniversary by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and videos. Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the film, also shared a cute BTS video in which she could be seen dancing with Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja Hegde shared an adorable video of her dancing with Allu Arha. In the video, the actor was getting ready for a shoot while Arha was sitting in her lap. While the actor wore a brown top and denim shorts, little Arha was dressed in an orange top and long skirt. She followed Pooja Hegde as she danced to one of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's song. In the caption, the Radhe Shyam star wrote, "On occasion of 2 years of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, since you’ve already seen @alluarjunonline and I dancing, here’s some behind the scenes of Arha and I dancing while waiting for my shot. P.S- I think we may have invented the Buttabomma step somewhere in there unknowingly."

Allu Arjun's fans were thrilled to watch the adorable video of Arha. They showered both Pooja and Arha with love via the comment section. The Pushpa star was also thrilled to watch the video as he reacted to it and quipped he was shocked. He wrote, "Myyy Goddddd. just saw this … when was this. S h o c k e d."

Allu Arjun shares his 'Sweetest Recall' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sets

Allu Arjun took to his IG handle and shared a BTS photo from the sets of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The photo had him, director Trivikram Srinivas and music composer S Thaman seated on a sofa. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Sweetest Recall. 2 years of AVPL. What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you Trivikram garu for the most special experience ever. And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade, all my artists, technicians, producers n the whole team. Congratulations to us once again. May we celebrate many more in years to come. Sweetga Undhi kadha… Nakugooda Nachindhi." (Is it sweet? I liked it too).

Image: Instagram/@poojahegde