Telangana Floods: Prabhas Announces A Donation Of Rs 1.5 Crore For Relief Efforts

Actor Prabhas on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 1.5 crore for relief efforts in flood-hit Telangana. As many as 70 people have died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said. Actor Ravi Teja also made a contribution of Rs. 10 lakh towards CM Relief Fund.

The minister said Hyderabad received the second-highest recorded rainfall after 1908, which forced the state government to relocate about 37,000 people from low-lying areas to relief camps.

Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna donated Rs. 50 lakh, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi donated ₹1 crore as a contribution to the relief fund. In addition to him, superstar Mahesh Babu also donated ₹1 crore while Jr NTR donated ₹50 Lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.

In light of the current situation in Telangana, I would like to contribute 10 lakh towards the CM Relief Fund and I urge everyone to come forward and help our people emerge stronger from this unprecedented crisis. 🙏@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) October 20, 2020

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that each household affected by the Hyderabad rains will receive an immediate flood relief amount of Rs. 10,000. Every house that has been partially damaged by the floods will receive financial aid of Rs. 50,000 while the completely damaged ones will receive Rs. 1 lakh. As per the official press release, KCR said that the financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 will be distributed from Tuesday onwards to allow people to obtain groceries and essential commodities like rice and pulses which have been lost amid the floods.

Delhi govt to donate Rs 15 core for Telangana flood relief

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao announces financial aid for every flood-hit household

(with PTI inputs)

