Telangana Floods: Prabhas Announces A Donation Of Rs 1.5 Crore For Relief Efforts

Actor Prabhas makes a contribution of Rs. 1.5 crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund to help government support families hit by Hyderabad floods. Read —

Actor Prabhas on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 1.5 crore for relief efforts in flood-hit Telangana. As many as 70 people have died in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said. Actor Ravi Teja also made a contribution of Rs. 10 lakh towards CM Relief Fund.

The minister said Hyderabad received the second-highest recorded rainfall after 1908, which forced the state government to relocate about 37,000 people from low-lying areas to relief camps.

Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, veteran Tollywood actor Nagarjuna donated Rs. 50 lakh, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi donated ₹1 crore as a contribution to the relief fund. In addition to him, superstar Mahesh Babu also donated ₹1 crore while Jr NTR donated ₹50 Lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund. 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that each household affected by the Hyderabad rains will receive an immediate flood relief amount of Rs. 10,000. Every house that has been partially damaged by the floods will receive financial aid of Rs. 50,000 while the completely damaged ones will receive Rs. 1 lakh. As per the official press release, KCR said that the financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 will be distributed from Tuesday onwards to allow people to obtain groceries and essential commodities like rice and pulses which have been lost amid the floods. 

Delhi govt to donate Rs 15 core for Telangana flood relief

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao announces financial aid for every flood-hit household

(with PTI inputs)

 

 

