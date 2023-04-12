Prabhas, Prashanth Neel Together Again After Salaar To Make Costliest Telugu Film?

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are reportedly all set to collaborate once again after Salaar on a project that for the time being, has been titled Ravanam. Salaar is on its last leg of filming and the team is currently planning on releasing a teaser soon. Producer Dil Raju, who is involved with both projects, also shared details about Ravanam.

All about Ravanam

Prashanth Neel, who is currently directing Salaar, has reportedly already finalised the script of Ravanam. The film will deal with mythical themes and is allegedly all set to be the "most expensive Telugu film ever made". Though details and logistics for the film are yet to be worked out, Ravanam will only go on floors once Salaar has been completed followed by Prashanth Neel's next project with NTR. Producer Dil Raju said, "Yes, Prashanth Neel has finalised a script and we are planning it with Prabhas. The two are already working together on Salaar. After Salaar, Prashanth has a commitment with NTR, so maybe post the NTR film, Prashanth will commence work on this project. Its in the discussion stage now".

Updates on Salaar

The official Instagram account for Salaar, in collaboration with Homebale Films, recently released a motion poster for Salaar. The motion poster reads, "The most violent men..called one man..the most violent!!". The short video features several stills of Prabhas from the film, all in line with the earthy and moody atmosphere the film has been promising so far. As per the motion poster, Salaar is all set to "rebel", from 28 September.

Salaar is based on two young people from different nations falling in love and overcoming distance as well as other challenges in the process. Directed by Prashant Neel, Salaar will witness Prabhas in a dual role. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Hassan are also part of the cast.

