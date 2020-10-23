Prabhas' Fans Trend 'Baahubali' On His 41st Birthday; Call Him 'The Rockstar Of India'

South Indian actor Prabhas celebrates his 41st birthday today, on October 23. To wish the actor, fans have now stormed social media platforms, trending his much-acclaimed film, Baahubali. From sharing Baahubali’s posters to reminiscing their memories of watching him for the first in theatres, fans of Prabhas showered birthday love on the actor and demanded another sequel of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. Take a look at how fans wished their ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas.

Fans wish 'Baahubali' Prabhas:

Wishing the Superstar, the Rockstar of India #Prabhas a very happy birthday🔥🎉🥳.

Thank you for giving us the blockbuster #Baahubali, we love you alot, keep charming and rocking s🎉❤️#HappyBirthdayPrabhas sir👏👏 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/OofvMRHHgX — Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) October 23, 2020

Celebrated 4 Birthdays On #Baahubali Sets .. Gets Crores Per Film,But Commits To 1 Film For 3 Years .. Nothing But Pure Dedication ..

👏👏👏#HappyBirthdayPrabhas

Looking Forward For #RadheShyam .. pic.twitter.com/pMGjqn54j3 — Trivikram_Fans (@Trivikram_Fans) October 23, 2020

7 years since it's release but no one can come close match the goosebumps levels... MMK 👌#Prabhas #Baahubalipic.twitter.com/CAVvSpLQU5 — Prabhas Army™ (@PrabhasFanArmy) October 22, 2020

The way he tucks his hands inside pockets & the way she smiles gracefully..Their simplicity is the real Royalty😍❤✨



1 year for #Baahubalilive in @RoyalAlbertHall London!



As @RanaDaggubati says Jai Mahishmatiiiii gives us all the power👊 #Baahubali #Prabhas #AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/kZ6stffe2D — Team Pranushka Official™ (@TPranushka) October 19, 2020

I saw him for the very first time in #Baahubali and became a die hard fan 😁♥.. wish you a very very happy birthday #Prabhas may god always bless you with all the happiness and best things of the world and evil stays far away from you always..

God bless you..

Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/biMakNYcmj — ♥Happy birthday Prabhas ♥ (@Kaanhakipriye) October 23, 2020

All about Baahubali:

Baahubali is directed by S.S Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles, the first of two cinematic parts of the film follows the story of Shiva, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avanthika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of king Bhallaladeva. Later, he revolts against Bhalladeva, when he realises the ruler killed his father, Amerandra Baahubali.

The second part of the movie became the first-ever Indian film to gross over ₹10 billion, doing so in just ten days. The movie became the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and reportedly sold more than 100 million tickets. Reportedly, the film received the highest estimated footfall for any film in India since Sholay.

