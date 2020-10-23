Prabhas Turns 41: Megastar Mahesh Babu Prays For His 'success, Happiness And Peace'

Tollywood superstar Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, popularly known as Prabhas, rang into his 41st birthday today, i.e. October 23, 2020. The actor, who rose to fame after starring in the blockbuster Baahubali films, was trending on social media as heartfelt birthday wishes from fans and contemporaries across the country started pouring in online. Now, joining the bandwagon in Telugu megastar Mahesh Babu who shared a throwback picture with the Saaho actor to wish him on his birthday.

Mahesh Babu pens sweet note on Prabhas' birthday

As Prabhas enters into his forties today, ardent fans and his peers from the film fraternity took to social media to make his day special by penning heartfelt notes for him on his birthday. Several popular names of the Telugu film industry including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Varun Tej Konidela and Nithiin to name a few wished the actor as he turned 41. Now, his Tollywood contemporary Mahesh Babu also extended a sweet birthday wish as he prayed for infinite success, happiness and peace for the Mr. Perfect actor.

Earlier today, the 45-year-old took to his Instagram handle to reminisce the good old days as he shared a throwback picture with Prabhas to wish him on his birthday. In the candid picture shared by the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor, a young Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles at they posed for the camera at what appears to be an event. Sharing the picture on his IG handle, he wrote, "Happy birthday, @actorprabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always (sic)".

Check out his IG post below

Apart from Mahesh Babu, many other film stars of the Telugu film industry penned special birthday wishes for the Tollywood superstar on his birthday. His Baahubali co-star Rana Dagubbati took to his Instagram story to share a collage of pictures with Prabhas and wrote, "Happy Happy Brother @ActorPrabhas Wish you only the best (sic)". On the other hand, yet another contemporary of his, Nithiin was all-praise about Prabhas as he called him one of the most down to earth person. The actor tweeted writing, "Wishing one of the sweetest, most down to earth person, darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! All the very best for your future endeavours! Have a smashing Birthday!".

Check out birthday wishes

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one ðŸŽ‚â¤ï¸ðŸŽ‰ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 23, 2020

Wishing one of the sweetest, most down to earth person, darling #Prabhas a very happy Birthday! All the very best for your future endeavours! Have a smashing Birthday!ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 23, 2020

Wishing Prabhas anna a very happy birthday!!

Sending you all the love!

Have a great year!ðŸ¤—#HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Varun Tej Konidela ðŸ¥Š (@IAmVarunTej) October 23, 2020

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒ wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness ðŸ¤— may your stardom keep growing infinitely ðŸ˜ƒ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

