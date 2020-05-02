Prabhas Gets Relief In His Raidurg Land Case, T'gana HC Orders Halt On Demolition; Read

Considered as one of the most prominent faces down south, Prabhas has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career and enjoys a massive fan following. However, the actor has had his share of controversies in the past and was accused of illegal possession of the land.

However, the Telangana High Court recently ordered a big reprieve to the actor, as the court ordered the officials to avoid demolishing his Raidurg house. Read details.

In a big reprieve in Prabhas’ favour, the Telangana High Court recently directed the government not to demolish his farmhouse at Raidurg, near High Tech city. However, the court also ruled out the actor’s plea for immediate possession of the house. The bench issued the orders and asked the government to retain possession of the land.

In his petition, Prabhas argued that the Raidurg land was bought by him legally and he was aggrieved with the way things unfolded. However, responding to his statement, the state remarked that the land was part of bigger litigation and cannot be regularised. The bench directed the trial court of Kukatpally to immediately deal with the vacate application of the government and disposed off the case on merits.

On the work front

Prabhas will be next seen along with Pooja Hegde in an upcoming rom-com, Jaan. The film is being shot at some exotic locations in Italy, as the backdrop of the film is set in Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas will portray the role of a palm reader. The movie also stars Kajal Agarwal in a prominent role.

In March, director Radha Krishna Kumar had revealed that the Georgian schedule of Jaan has been successfully wrapped up amidst coronavirus outbreak around the world.

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon 😊😊 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/8i5v0vSQeo — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 14, 2020

