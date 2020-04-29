Prabhas Reveals He Would Like To Work With Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone; Read Here

The South Indian superstar Prabhas has become a global sensation since the movie Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas made his Bollywood with Sujeeth's Sahoo alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was well-received by the audiences and fans expect to see him in more Bollywood films.

Prabhas himself revealed the names of Bollywood actors he would like to work with in the future while talking promoting his last film Sahoo, read on to know more.

Prabhas is eager to work with these two actors from B-town

Recently, Prabhas starred in Sujeeth's 2019 action thriller Sahoo that released all over India in 3 major languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie did quite well in the box-office and fans loved Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry. Apart from Parbhas, the movie also starred the likes of Jackie Shroff, Chunkey Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and many more in the lead roles.

While talking to a digital entertainment portal before the release of Sahoo, Prabhas was asked which Bollywood actors would he want to work with in the future. To which Prabhas said there are a number of celebrities he would love to work with but from the top of his head, he could only think about Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

There is no doubt Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two of the most successful and talented actors of this generation and anybody would like to work with them.

The Padmavaat actor was last seen in the movie Chhapaak and was gearing up for the release of '83 where she was going to play the reel life wife of her real-life husband, Ranveer Singh. The movie is being directed by Kabir Khan and slated to release in May 2020 but postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans are quite eager to see the film and surely would be excited to see Prabhas and Deepika Padukone collab for an upcoming movie.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was last seen in the movie Kalank. Before the lockdown, she was shooting alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan for Ayan Mukherjee's upcoming film, Brahmastra. This movie too has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

