Prabhas Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Baahubali 2' Completes 3 Years; See Post Here

The internet has been flooded with posts about the 3-year completion of Baahubali 2. The film showcased Prabhas as the leading star along with other popular celebrities of the film industry. The actor recently took to his Instagram to thank his fans as they support the actor through each and every step of his film career.

He shared a post on his Instagram handle along with a small message for the fans and film’s crew members. Read more to know about Prabhas' Instagram post on the 3-year completion of Baahubali 2.

Also Read | Prabhas Returns Favor By Suggesting 'Saaho' Director Ram Charan For Lucifer Remake

Also Read | Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela Finally Opens Up About Wedding Rumours With Prabhas

Prabhas dedicated his post to Baahubali 2 crew and his fans

Baahubali 2 has been a blockbuster film since the first part managed to attract mass fan attention. The actor recently posted a throwback picture from the sets of Baahubali 2 that has managed to bring in a lot of fan attention as well. Through the caption, Prabhas revealed that Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also the biggest film of his life. He thanks his director and the fans as the film would have not been possible with them. He ended the message by saying that he is delighted for all the love the film and he has received.

Also Read | Prabhas' Outfits That Men In Vogue Can Take Some Inspiration From | See Pics Here

Prabhas' movies

On the professional end, Prabhas is prepping for his biggest upcoming film. Reports said that he is getting geared up for an upcoming film that will surely make him one of the highest-paid stars. Reportedly, the film’s producer Ashwini Dutt has given word that the film will pay a whopping amount of Rs 100 crores as remuneration to the Saaho star. If true, this particular deal will make the star the highest-paid star after overtaking stars like Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read | Prabhas Reveals Why He Never Collaborated With Samantha Akkineni For A Film

Also Read | When Prabhas Sent Good-wishes & Words Of Encouragement To His Peers Through Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.