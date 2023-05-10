SS Rajamouli Shares Update About Making Mahabharata, Says It Will Be A '10-part' Movie

SS Rajamouli is well known for his magnum opus directorial skills. In a recent event, the RRR director was asked about his much-anticipated movie Mahabharata. Rajamouli’s answers for the same have been going viral.

After being credited with the likes of Baahubali, RRR, and Magadheera amongst others, fans have been waiting in anticipation for the director to begin work on the Mahabharata movie. SS Rajamouli has been vocal about his ambition about making a larger-than-life film based on the ancient Indian epic. At a recent event, SS Rajamouli was asked how he plans to direct a movie that is long and makes upto a 200-episode serial.

SS Rajamouli replied that just reading all the versions of the epic, without putting a word on paper will take almost a year. However, he went on to talk about how he will go about with the project, and said that he imagines the Mahabharata to be a ‘10-part movie’. The director was asked if he really wants to make the movie or is acting on the whim of the fans and media.

SS Rajamouli shared that making Mahabharat is the aim of his life. He added, that every film he has ever made is a lesson for what to do for Mahabharat. He was also urged to make the film for the audience and for the people of the country. To this, the RRR director replied that he will make Mahabharata for himself.

Anand Mahindra request to SS Rajamouli

This is not the first time when Rajamouli has received a request for him to make a movie. Previously, on April 30, business tycoon Anand Mahindra had a special request for SS Rajamouli. Tweeting the pictures of the Indus Valley Civilisation, the businessman urged the director to helm a film based on the old Indian civilization. To this, SS Rajamouli replied that even he had the idea for a similar movie but it could not be made because he did not get permission to visit Mohenjodaro.