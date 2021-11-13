Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer 'Radhe Shyam's' First Lyrical Video To Be Out Soon

Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming period drama Radhe Shyam have revealed the release date of the film's first single. Taking to their social media handles today, the film's production house, UV Creations, revealed the first look posters of the love drama's lyrical video, which will be released on Monday, November 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Prabhas also invited his fans to witness the first song from Radhe Shyam's 'soulful' album.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has created buzz ever since the leading duo's first look posters came out. Its music score for all South languages has been curated by Justin Prabhakaran, while Mithoon and Manan Bhardwaj have taken charge of the Hindi versions. The film will be released on January 14, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Sankranthi.

Taking to their social handles on Saturday, November 13, the makers shared the song's poster in all the languages, wherein one can see a car swirling away underwater. For the caption, they wrote, "The wait is over! Get ready for the #FirstRadheShyamSong to dominate your playlist!". Prabhas also shared the same posters, expressing excitement for fans to tune into the album. "Looking forward to showing you all the first lyrical video from the soulful #RadheShyam album. Enjoy it in on 15th November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

The film's recently released character teaser showcased Prabhas as a Palmist named Vikramaditya, who lies on the floor with a background voice echoing "I know you, but I won't tell you, I can feel your heartbreak...." and the chain continues. While introducing the role, the production banner noted that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart!'.

Prabhas will be seen romancing Pooja Hegde, who plays the character of Prerana. Apart from the duo, actors like Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Bhagyashree will be seen essaying supporting roles. The film has been simultaneously filmed in Telugu and Hindi, with Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions also available. It has been shot across Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia.

