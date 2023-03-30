Prabhas-starrer Salaar Set For Major International Schedule, Pan-Europe Filming Begins

Salaar, starring Prabhas already made headlines with the stills released from the film, late last year. It showcased Prabhas in a rugged, earthy avatar, looking pensive. Prabhas and the cast have been filming for the movie for the better part of last year. Now, the cast and crew have commenced an extensive pan-Europe shooting schedule. With Prabhas ready to wrap up filming for Salaar by April this year, this schedule is all set to be a high-octane one.

Salaar's James Bond connection

Reports affirm that Prabhas and the team are currently shooting for the film in Italy. The cast and crew have been in Matera, in southern Italy since mid-March. Interestingly, this southern Italian town, known for its rocky white caves, was also the setting for the prologue action sequence in No Time To Die, the 2021 James Bond film. Matera has also served as the backdrop for several other big banner films. Salaar has now added its name to this list.

Salaar in Naples

Salaar's next schedule is all set to commence in Naples. The cast and crew will be shooting in the southern port city's central Piazza del Plebiscito plaza. Considering the scale of the film, the local police have been roped in for assistance with handling the drones and lighting for the night shoots. Salaar will also be making its way to Rome and Budapest thereafter.

All about the film

Not much has been revealed about the story of Salaar. However, what is known is that the high-octane film is based on two young people from different nations falling in love and overcoming distance as well as other challenges in the process. Expectations are high from Salaar as a lot of the technical team from the KGF franchise has been hired to work on the film.

Directed by Prashant Neel, Salaar will witness Prabhas play a dual role. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Hassan are also part of the cast. The film will hit theatres on September 28 this year.