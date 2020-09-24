Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' Team To Head For A 15-day Shooting Schedule In Italy?

As per a report published by Telegu 360, the team of Prabhas’ upcoming film, Radhe Shyam is all set to leave for Italy in the first week of October to resume the shooting of the film. The shooting had earlier come to a halt when a nationwide lockdown was announced in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The report further adds that makers of the much-awaited film have already acquired all the necessary permissions from the officials and visa formalities, too, have been completed.

'A 15-day schedule' for Radhe Shyam team

Prabhas’ team is heading to Italy for 15 days and the rest of the schedules will be shot back in India in special sets that are erected in Annapurna Studios. Telegu 360 further claims that the film’s director, Radha Krishna Kumar plans to complete the shooting by the end of the year. Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies and is slated to release in 2021.

In March, director Radha Krishna Kumar had revealed that the Georgian schedule of the movie was successfully wrapped up amidst coronavirus outbreak in the country. In his tweets, he also thanked his team for helping them shoot the movie. Take a look at his tweet:

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon 😊😊 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/8i5v0vSQeo — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 14, 2020

All about Radhe Shyam

Prabhas will be seen along with Pooja Hegde in an upcoming rom-com, Radhe Shyam. The film is being shot at some exotic locations in Italy, as the backdrop of the film is set in Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas will portray the role of a palm reader. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and Priyadarshi in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently gearing up for his next with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. Titled Adipurush, the movie is all about celebrating the victory of good over evil. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Lankesh, who is a crucial part of the film.

