Deepika Padukone Strategising For NCB Summons; Lawyers, Chartered Flight, Ranveer In Plan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning. Republic Media Network has learnt that Deepika, who is currently in Goa will be headed to Mumbai via a chartered plane on Thursday. Sources also informed that 5-6 KWAN team members are with Deepika in Goa. At 12:30 pm, Deepika Padukone left her 5-star resort for Goa airport to board the flight to Mumbai.

#LIVE | Republic tracks Deepika Padukone as she departs for Mumbai to join NCB's drug probe tomorrow; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3fdmK pic.twitter.com/B0fUh8jvnV — Republic (@republic) September 24, 2020

Deepika Padukone to be at NCB on Friday

Deepika Padukone has been summoned on Friday. According to sources, she will meet her legal team and is looking to buy more time. On Thursday, the central anti-drug agency spoke to Deepika Padukone on phone and was informed about the development, sources said. Deepika Padukone, Simone Khambatta, Rakul Preet will be questioned at the NCB guest house in Colaba.

Republic Media Network sources had informed that Deepika Padukone sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai after the NCB summoned her. Sources added that Ranveer Singh was also on video conferencing along with Deepika's lawyers.

2017 drug chat accessed: 'D', 'K' & Jaya Saha involved

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N', of which 'S' has turned out to be Shraddha Kapoor, as per sources. Meanwhile, Sara’s questioning comes after NCB confirmed that her name had emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case.

Meanwhile, the NCB is interrogating talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs. She may be arrested by the NCB.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

The NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and use of drugs. On Wednesday, film producer Madhu Mantena arrived at the NCB guest house to record his statement

