Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar's Photo Causes Outrage, Here's The Truth Behind It

A photo of Prabhas and Rajinikanth posing together has been going viral on social media of late. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar was also seen in the image. Shiva is featuring opposite Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Jailer but Prabhas fans were furious after the photo started to circulate online. In the pic, Prabhas appeared bloated, out of shape and with long hair.

Why is Prabhas' new picture causing outrage?

At first, Prabhas fans were delighted to see him with Superstar Rajinikanth. However, upon a closer look, it became evident that the photo has been edited and is not a real one.

What happened to #Prabhas𓃵 ? He's looking horrible here 😰 pic.twitter.com/nnJYqDN3Jo — Cinema Diary (@Cine__Diary) March 15, 2023

This is not the first time that Prabhas' physique or his edited photos have caught attention. Earlier, while he was shooting Prashanth Neel's Salaar, some photoshopped images showed him out of shape. Only later, fans realised that they were morphed pictures and the Baahubali star was well and in good shape.

The real photo of Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar

While the fake picture of Prabhas and Rajinikanth with Shiva Rajkumar continues to bewilder the fans, here is the real photo over which Prabhas' face has been photoshopped.

Ur head... Here is the original unmorphed pic 🤦 pic.twitter.com/TaAgzHpG08 — Book Keeping CPA Services (@MATraderz) March 19, 2023

Prabhas gearing up for Adipurush release

Prabhas will next feature in Adipurush, which is a modern-day adaptation of Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh in it. Sunny Singh portrays Lakshman and Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita. After Prabhas' fans were unimpressed by Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam (2022), all hopes are pinned on his outing as Lord Rama in the mythological drama from director Om Raut. Adipurush will release on June 16.

Prabhas is also doing Nag Ashwin's Project K, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and director Maruthi's untitled rom-com in which he is speculated to play a double role.