Ahead Of Adipurush Pre-release Event, Preparations In Tirupati Are In Full Swing | WATCH

The makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush are gearing up for the release of the movie. Now, as just one day is left for a grand pre-release event in Chennai, the preparations seem to be in full swing. The event will take place on June 6 at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati.

Sri Venkateswara University Stadium has a Bahubaali: The Beginning connection. The audio launch of SS Rajamouli's epic action drama took place in the same stadium. Adipurush's pre-release event will start at 6 PM on June 6. A few videos from the preparations are doing the rounds on social media, giving us a glimpse of the event's grandeur.

Get ready to witness a festival with the Grandiose Setup uprighting for the Spectacular Pre-Release Event of #Adipurush in #Tirupati 💥#AdipurushPreReleaseEvent on 6th June from 5PM 💥



Why is Adipurush pre-release event being held in Tirupati?

Adipurush is based on the mythological tale Ramayana, set in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. However, the makers selected Tirupati as the place for the grand event because it will be easily accessible to fans. Also, Tirupati is dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

What to expect from Adipurush's pre-release event?

According to the reports, it is going to be a grand affair, with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh gracing the event along with the director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar. Also, singers and around 200 dancers will perform. The planners are trying to set up fireworks in a way that fans can listen to the sound 'Jai Shri Ram' as soon as they are displayed.

Meanwhile, director Om Raut is also gearing up for Adipurush's world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist Lankesh. In the film, Prabhas plays the role of Raghav, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Adipurush, which is touted to be one of the highly anticipated films of this year, will hit the theatres on June 16.