Prabhas, Prashanth Neel Twin In Black As They Celebrate Salaar Filmmaker's Birthday

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who turned a year older today (June 4), had a midnight celebrations with Prabhas. The actor will star in the director's next film Salaar. Several pictures from the birthday bash are going viral on the internet. In the photos, Prabhas can be seen celebrating Neel's birthday at what seems to be his house.

In the viral image, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are twinning in black. The actor can be seen with a piece of cake in his hand. In front of them, we can see several cakes on the table. A fan page shared the image, offering the netizens a glimpse inside the bash.

(Prabhas celebrating Prashanth Neel's birthday. Image: Prabhas Streaks/Twitter)

In the other photos, Prabhas, Neel, his wife Likitha Reddy and Salaar team members are happily posing for the camera.

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel collaborate for the first time

(A picture of Prabhas from the sets of Salaar | Image: Salaar/Instagram)

Helmed by KGF director Neel, Salaar is touted to be a high-octane action thriller. In the film, Prabhas will reportedly play the role of a violent man. It also features Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathu Babu, Sriya Reddy, and others. Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28.

Prashanth Neel is known for directing the KGF series

(A picture of Yash from KGF: Chapter 2 | Image: Yash/Instagram)

The director made his debut with the 2014 Kannada film Ugramm. The action-thriller starred Srimurali, Haripriya, Tilak Shekar, Atul Kulkarni, and others. However, he rose to fame with the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1, starring Yash. The period action drama was a blockbuster hit at the box office and opened to great reviews by the audience and critics.

Seeing the response, the makers announced the sequel of the film, that released in 2022. Bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films, the second instalment starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others. Produced on a budget of ₹100 crore, the film became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2022.

Prabhas gears up for the release of the film Adipurush

(A poster of Adipurush . Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

Baahubali star is currently gearing up for the release of Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan among others. In the Om Raut directorial, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Raghav, while Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the roles of Janaki and Lankesh, respectively. Meanwhile, actors Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh will play the character of Hanuman and Lakshman. The movie will release in theatres on June 16.