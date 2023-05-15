Prabhas Starrer Salaar Postponed? Here's The Latest Update On Prashanth Neel's Film

Has Prabhas starrer Salaar been postponed? There has been rising speculation around Prashanth Neel's directorial and its release date. Netizens have been anticipating for some time now that Salaar may push its release beyond September 28 because Adipurush is hitting the big screens on June 16. No updates from the makers kept fans guessing about the same. Now, if social media buzz is an indication, Salaar will be releasing as planned and there will be no further delay in its theatrical debut.

However, makers are yet to comment on the same. Reports circulating online also seem to be suggesting that Salaar will not push its release, even with Adipurush hitting the screens on June 16. Prabhas fans were of wary with the Om Raut directorial pushing its release date. It was speculated that with Adipurush releasing in June, Salaar release date will be affected since two big movies featuring Prabhas will not release within a short span of time. But it seems like, Salaar will hit the big screens as planned.

Apart from Salaar and Adipurush, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. It will be releasing on January 12 next year and is currently in post production. The Baahubali star is also set to feature in Maruthi's next, titled Raja Deluxe, which is said to be a three-heroine rom-com.

Adipurush trailer receives good response

Prabhas starrer Adipurush will have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. After the trailer release on May 9, the film's VFX are being praised by the netizens and all eyes are on June 16 when the film releases on the big screens. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage and Kriti Sanon.