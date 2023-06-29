Prabhas Takes Home A Whopping Salary For KD The Devil Despite Adipurush Failure?

Prabhas, who recently featured in Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, has been gearing up for his next project. As per rumours, the actor has signed a new project with KVN Productions, a Kannada production house. The film has reportedly been titled KD- The Devil and will get a pan-India release in the coming time.

What's cooking?

After Adipurush failed at the domestic box office, it was assumed that the backlash would impact Prabhas' career, given that his last two releases-- Saaho and Radhe Shyam-- weren't hits either. However, despite the fate of his current film, now running in theatres, the Rebel star has reportedly walked away with a massive paycheck for KD -The Devil. According to multiple reports and social media buzz, the actor took home at least Rs 100 crore for the new project.

(Prabhas to receive a huge paycheck for his next project, reportedly titled KD -The Devil | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Prabhas starrer Salaar has generated huge buzz on social media as Adipurush continues to plummet at the box office. If reports are to be believed, filmmaker Prashanth Neel received some good offers regarding its theatrical rights and the film's pre-release business will be around Rs 500 crore.

Who's saying what?

Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussion about Prabhas' upcoming venture KD -The Devil. However, the news of him receiving a whopping paycheck is hearsay. This action drama is reportedly helmed by filmmaker Prem, who is well-known for making high-profile movies like Jogi and The Villain.

Meanwhile...

Sanjay Dutt who reportedly joined the star cast of KD - The Devil reportedly sustained injury on the sets of the film in Bengaluru. However, the actor later dismissed the reports about his health in an official statement. Prabhas, on the other hand, will also be seen in Spirit, Project K and Raja Deluxe.