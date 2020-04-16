Prabhas To Collaborate With Nag Ashwin For A Sci-fi Film? Read Details

Much to the happiness of his fans, Prabhas' much-awaited project was announced in February, earlier this year. The film will reportedly be titled as #Prabhas20 and will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. The movie will also star Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas.

Also Read: Prabhas Has Some Really Artistic Followers Who Make Amazing Fan Edits Of The Superstar

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin to collaborate for sci-fi flick

Reportedly, the plot of the film is still kept under wraps but Nag Ashwin hinted that he wishes to make a pan-world movie with Prabhas who is also touted to be a pan-India star. Reportedly, there has been a new development about the Nag Ashwin directorial movie which will get the fans super excited. According to media reports. the Prabhas starrer will be a sci-fi big-budgeted movie wherein the lead actors will be seen travelling to specific time zones.

Also Read: Prabhas Starrer 'Varsham's' Soulful Jukebox You Should Add To Your Playlist

Prabhas' next with the Mahanati director will be shot all over Europe

This news may certainly raise the excitement level amongst the fans to see Prabhas and the Mahanati director weave magic on the celluloid. The shooting of the Prabhas starrer will reportedly begin later this year and Nag Ashwin will be filming a major chunk of the movie all over Europe. The Mahanati director's latest movie will be bankrolled by the well-known production house Vyjayanthi Films that has completed 50 years in the industry reportedly.

Also Read: Prabhas' Best Scenes From 'Bujjigadu' Co-starring Trisha And Mohan Babu

Before working on the Nag Ashwin directorial movie, Prabhas is gearing up for his untitled movie opposite Pooja Hegde. According to media reports, the movie may be titled as Radhe Shyam or O Dear. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creation and Gopikrishna Movies.

The Prabhas starrer may be released by the makers on October 16, 2020, provided the COVID-19 lockdown situation is a little relieved by that time. The fans of Prabhas are certainly in for a treat with the megastar's collaboration with Nag Ashwin as well as his other project with Nag Ashwin. It seems that Prabhas will also emerge as the box office winner this year with his big projects.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.