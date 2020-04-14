Prabhas' Best Scenes From 'Bujjigadu' Co-starring Trisha And Mohan Babu

Popular Telugu film Bujjigadau stars Prabhas, Trisha, Mohan Babu and Sanjjanaa playing the lead roles. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it is a romantic action film released in 2008. Prabhas is seen playing the titular role of Bujjigadau, shortened as Bujji. Trisha portrays Chitti, also known as Meghana while Mohan Babu plays a gangster named, Sivanna.

Bujji and Chitti are good childhood friends, but after a falling out Chitti asks Bujji not to see her again for 12 years. However, she promises to marry him after this time. Bujji then goes to live in Chennai and becomes a goon. Here are a few of Prabhas' best scenes for the film Bujjigadau.

Also Read | When Prabhas Revealed The Name Of Bollywood Movie He Has Watched Several Times

Prabhas' best scenes from Bujjigadu

Prabhas makes an ideal entry in Bujjigadu. He appears as Bujji in a dashing style with beating some goons. He shows his acting skils in his very first scene in the movie. Prabhas also flaunts his well-toned body as he beats up his enemies.

Also Read | Prabhas' Debut Film 'Eeswar': All You Need To Know About The Action Drama Film

Bujji stays with Sivanna changing his name as Rajinikanth. He meets Meghana, Sivanna’s sister whose real name is Chitti. At first, Bujji does not recognise that Meghana is his childhood love Chitti. When Bujji gets to knows that Meghana is Chitti, he gets filled with hope and love. But Sivanna asks Bujji to not reveal his real identity.

Also Read | Prabhas Donates Rs 50 Lakh Towards Corona Crisis Charity; Total Contribution Now Rs 4.5 Cr

Bujji was sent to kill Sivanna by Machi Reddy, but could not complete his task. Machi learns that Bujji has become a part of Sivanna’s gang and he sends his son to shoot Chitti. When Machi’s son shoots Chitti, Bujji sees it and falls apart. His action in the climax scene was also appreciated.

Also Read | Prabhas Starrer 'Rebel' Has These Wonderful Songs That Should Be On Your Playlist

Bujjigadu was earlier titled as Shadow with Shriyan Saran as the leading lady. But she opted out due to her busy schedule, as per reports. The film was remade in Bangladesh as Pagla Deewana by Pri Moni and Shah Riaz. Prabhas' catch phase name, Darling from the film became popular and also his trademark name. Bujjigadu also stars Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sunil, Ali and MS Narayana with others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.