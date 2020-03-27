Prabhas Starrer 'Varsham's' Soulful Jukebox You Should Add To Your Playlist

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, commonly known as Prabhas, is one of the finest actors in the nation. He has worked in multi-lingual films and has gained much love from the audience in the country. Prabhas has given the nation some of the best Tamil and Telugu language movies. Prabhas is most famously known for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date.

In 2004, Prabhas played the lead character in Sobhan’s Varsham. Apart from Prabhas, the film cast included Trisha Krishnan and Tottempudi Gopichand as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Venkat and Sailaja, who are youngsters at Warangal who fall in love. The rest of the story is all about how Venkat brings back Sailaja from the bastion of Bhadranna and how he clears off a misunderstanding with Sailaja in the process. The film did well at the box-office, but the songs of the film received much love from the audience. Here’s the beautiful jukebox from Varsham. Read ahead to know:

Varsham’s soulful jukebox

Nuvvosthanante

Mellagaa

Nizam Pori

Langa Voni

Neeti Mullai

Prabhas extends a helping hand

Though the entertainment industry is one of those industries which is affected the most due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19, many celebrities are trying to cheer up their fans and fighters combating this pandemic. Recently, Telugu star Prabhas also joined the list and extended a hand of help to the government. Reportedly, the Baahubali actor Prabhas contributed to the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic by donating Rs. 4 crores on Thursday, which is March 27, 2020. Out of which Rs. 3 crores are given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. On the other hand, Rs. 50 lakh each will go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

