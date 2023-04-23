Prabhas Wishes Nag Ashwin On Birthday, Expresses Excitement Over Project K

Prabhas took to social media and wished director Nag Ashwin on his birthday. He called Nag Ashwin the "most talented" and "kindest" director. He also expressed his excitemet over their upcoming film Project K, which is a high-budget sci-fi film, said to be a first of its kind film in Indian cinema. The movie is set to release early next year and anticipation surrounding it is sky high.

Prabhas shared a candid picture of Nag Ashwin, where the latter could be seen looking into a distance. The Radhe Shyam actor captioned his tweet, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the kindest and most talented director, nag ashwin! Excited for the world to see what you have created, with #ProjectK! - #Prabhas via Instagram (sic)." Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are collaborating on a film for the first time. "It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu," producer Ashwini Dutt had eariler shared about Project K.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the kindest and most talented director, nag ashwin!

Excited for the world to see what you have created, with #ProjectK! 🥳 - #Prabhas via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/3SiCsqHD9g — Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) April 23, 2023

More on Project K

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati (2018) fame. It also features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in important roles. A teaser poster recently confirmed that the pan-India film with a huge production budget will be released on January 12, 2024. Ashwini Dutt said in an interview that the movie will feature many surprise cameos, but he did not divulge the details.

Amitabh Bachchan’s injury during Project K shoot

Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury during the shoot of Project K. He posted on his blog that he broke his cartilage and also had a muscle tear. As the shoot was in Hyderabad, the actor was rushed to a nearby hospital in the city. He was subsequently discharged and was then brought back to his residence in Mumbai. On April 5, the actor gave the fans an update on his recovery and said that he is “off to work,” once again.