Suriya 42 Titled Kanguva; Makers Unveil New Poster, Video For Suriya-Disha Patani Film

Suriya 42 finally has a title. The film is named Kanguva. The makers of the film made the announcement on April 16 at 9:05 am. Directed by Siva, the film stars actor Suriya, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad will be giving music for the film. Sharing the title with a new poster, on Twitter, Suriya wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva."

More about the title announcement

The makers unveiled a new poster and also released a video to make the title announcement. The video gave a glimpse of a drak night that featured an eagle, a dog and a masked warrior on the back of a horse, accompanied by thousands of soldiers behind. The makers also hinted that the film will release in the early 2024. Suriya 42, now titled Kanguva, will release in 3D and ten languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Check out the post below:

More about Kanguva

Suriya and Disha had begun shooting for the film in 2022. A small part of the film has been shot in Goa. Suriya's film is touted be a period drama. The film's audio rights have been sold to Saregama South. The makers announced the film by sharing a photo of Suriya with director Siva and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva is being produced by Green Studios.

Suriya was previously seen in Jai Bheem. He also played a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketery: The Nambi Effect. Additionally, the actor will be seen playing a cameo in the official Hindi remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi version of the film will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be marking her Tamil debut with Suriya's Kanguva. The actor was last seen in the Bollywood film Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Disha Patani rose to fame after her appearance in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.