Prabhas' Raja Deluxe Director Maruthi Praises Adipurush Poster

Makers of Adipurush shared a new poster of the movie on social media on Saturday (April 22), which was also celebrated by Akshaya Tritiya. In the poster, Prabhas, in the role of Lord Ram, could be seen holding a bow and arrow, while standing on a cliff, surrounded by the ocean. The new poster went viral on the internet with netizens showering it with praise. Accompanying the poster, the makers also released a minute-long audio clip from the film, titled Jai Shri Ram.

Among those who praised Prabhas’ new poster from Adipurush and the audio clip was his Raja Deluxe’s director Maruthi. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle, hours after the poster and the audio release, and expressed his excitement over the upcoming film and Prabhas' Lord Ram look in it . Sharing the poster, Maruthi wrote, “This one gives a super high. #Prabhas #adhipurush #JaiShriRam (sic).” Check out the tweet here:

Prabhas-Maruthi collaborating on Raja Deluxe

Earlier, a picture of Prabhas from the set of Raja Deluxe leaked online. In it, Prabhas could be seen with one of the film’s leading ladies, Riddhi, as they smiled looking at something off camera. In Raja Deluxe, Prabhas and director Maruthi are collaborating for the first time. It is reportedly a three-heroine film and also stars Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Aggerwal in major roles. It is tipped to be a romantic comedy with a supernatural theme.

More about Adipurush

Coming back to Adipurush, the film takes place roughly 7000 years ago, and follows the journey of Lord Ram to Lanka to save his wife, Goddess Sita from Ravana's captivity. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in major roles. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. It is set to hit theaters on June 16. It will also premiere in New York at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.