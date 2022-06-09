'Prince' First Look Unveiled: Sivakarthikeyan To Appear As Peacemaker In Anudeep's Film?

After showing off his comical avatar in Cibi Chakaravarthi directorial Don, actor Sivakarthikeyan is all set to seemingly play the role of a universal peacemaker in Anudeep KV's film. The movie has been titled Prince. After much anticipation, fans were finally treated to the first look of the star from the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan's Prince first look unveiled

The makers finally dropped the first look of Sivakarthikeyan from the upcoming film titled Prince. In the serene poster, the 37-year-old appears as a peacemaker as he donned a white shirt and sported a delightful smile. He also held a globe in his hand against the background of the world map painted white. A white dove, a symbol of peace, is also seen near the actor.

Critically acclaimed musician S Thaman, who will score music for the film, shared the poster with the caption, ''Here is Our #Prince dearest Brother @Siva_Kartikeyan Vannnnngaaaa #FirstSingle laaaa Vidduuuvommmmmm,'' to express his excitement for the upcoming venture. Fans were quick to follow suit as they talked about how they are eagerly waiting for more updates.

Directed by Anudeep KV, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual will release on August 31st on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi day. More information on the venture is yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan recently received a pat on his back from Rajinikanth for his performance in Don alongside Priyanka Mohan. He took to his social media to share the moment with his followers and talked about how the moment will be forever etched in his memory.

''With the DON of Indian cinema Met superstar @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory. Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciation for #DON. (sic)" the actor wrote.

Earlier, the actor also announced his next project SK21 and welcomed actor Sai Pallavi onboard. The venture will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Kamal Films International. The makers took to social media to share pictures of Sai Pallavi with Kamal Haasan to welcome her. ''Welcome@Sai_Pallavi92 Happy to work with a super-talented actor. Looking forward,'' Sivakarthikeyan tweeted welcoming the actor.

