Sivakarthikeyan Gets 'Don' Rajinikanth's Praise: 'That 60 Mins Will Be Lifetime Memory'

Popular actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of his film Don, in which he played a lead role alongside Priyanka Mohan. The actor has now met the legendary star of the film industry, Rajinikanth, who appreciated his work in the film. Sivakarthikeyan took to his social media account to share a glimpse of their meeting.

Sivakarthikeyan meets Rajinikanth after the success of Don

Sivakarthikeyan headed to his Twitter account on Monday and shared a sweet picture of himself and superstar Rajinikanth. The actor was seen in a white shirt with a beige print, which he paired with denim jeans as he posed alongside the veteran. The 2.0 actor wrapped his arms around Sivakarthikeyan, and the duo smiled from ear to ear for a picture.

Sivakarthikeyan mentioned in the caption of his post that his meeting with the actor would stay in his memory for a lifetime and thanked his senior for his time and 'valuable appreciation' for his recently released film Don. He wrote, "With the DON of Indian cinema Met superstar @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory. Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciation for #DON. (sic)"

With the DON of Indian cinema 🙏❤️ Met super star @rajinikanth sir and got his blessings.. That 60 minutes will be a lifetime memory..Thank you so much Thalaiva for your time and valuable appreciations for #DON 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mG1Pgbrjb7 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 30, 2022

Don revolved around Sivakarthikeyan's character, a youngster in college, who navigated through life and love with his friends by his side. The film's trailer saw him getting into trouble after pulling off pranks in college and also saw him fall in love with Priyanka Mohan's character. The Doctor star was hailed for his role in the film and will soon be seen in a film tentatively titled SK 21.

Don OTT release date

Don hit the big screens on May 13 and won fans' hearts as it was hailed by the audience and critics alike. It reportedly grossed over Rs 100 crore across the world.

The film is now all set to make its debut in the world of Over-the-Top entertainment and as per a report by Binged, will begin streaming on Netflix four weeks after its theatrical release, which means it will tentatively premiere on the platform from June 10. Apart from the leading duo, the film also featured Soori, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah and others in pivotal roles.