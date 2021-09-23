Prithviraj Sukumaran Hops On To ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Trend, Plays The Cajon To Its Beat

Manike Mage Hithe has taken the internet by storm and several celebrities have hopped onto the trend of making videos and reels on this Sinhala language song. Prithviraj Sukumaran is the most recent celebrity to have posted a video on the song. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing the cajon to the turn of the trending number.

Prithviraj Sukumaran hops onto the Manike Mage Hithe trend

The Lucifer actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself joining in on the popular Manike Mage Hithe trend. In the video he shared, he can be seen having a great time with his friends as they enjoy a ‘musical night’ together. In the caption of his post he wrote, “Musical nights with JT along with great food!”

The actor took to his social media account to share a video of himself grooving to the popular Manike Mage Hithe as he plays the cajon to the beat of the music. His friend can be seen playing the drums in the video too. The duo can be seen having a great time as the song plays in the background.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, Divyanka Tripathi recently uploaded a reel on the Manike Mage Hithe trend as well. She gave her fans glimpses of her getting ready as she donned a gorgeous traditional pink and red outfit. In the caption of the post she mentioned that the foot-tapping number was her favourite song so get ready to.

Known and loved for his moves, Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram account to share a Manike Mage Hithe reel. The actor could be seen dancing to the popular song alongside Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar, his choreographer. The reel received love from many and Shroff was praised for his moves.

Amitabh Bachchan had also recently shared a video his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has edited using the song. She added the song to Bachchan's song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from his film, Kaalia and gave it the twist of the Sri Lankan song. The actor wrote in the caption of his post, "Truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house, granddaughter NAVYA NAVELI."

