Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up On His Role Opposite Prabhas In Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s impending film Kaduva will soon have a theatrical release in July and the Bro Daddy actor is currently promoting the film in Hyderabad with actor Nithya Menon. During the event, the Jana Gana Mana star got candid as he broke his silence on his role opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

The development came months after the Baahubali fame actor confirmed that Prithviraj is also a part of the forthcoming flick.

'Who doesn't want to work with Prabhas?'- Prithviraj Sukumaran

As per a video shared by Suresh Kondi on his Twitter account, Prithviraj opened up about his role in Salaar. He said, "I'm doing a Telugu film. I'm just waiting to see if the dates can work out. I have been offered a very important role in Salaar. In fact, the film came to me two years ago and when I had listened to the story, I absolutely loved it."

Calling it a 'superb' story, he went on to state that he said yes immediately because of his friendship with Prashanth, adding, "Homable Production is also very close."

"It's a Prabhas' film, who doesn't want to work with him," said Prithviraj, adding that because of the pandemic and all, the dates kept changing, and in between, he thought that he will not be able to do it because of his commitments in Malayalam but 'Prabhas' commitment moved around and his dates got changed'. The 39-year-old said, "Then suddenly now we are in a situation, maybe it will work out, adjust a bit. I will know soon, I will be meeting Prashanth today. Hopefully, I will do a Telugu film soon."

More on 'Salaar'

Salaar is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling the movie under the banner of Hombale Films. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles and is touted to have a lot of action sequences.

Jointly bankrolled by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series, Salaar also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@Farzeen