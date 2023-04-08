Aadujeevitham Trailer Out; Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Throws Light On Modern Slavery

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham created a buzz when clips from the movie were leaked online. The trailer curated to send to a few international film festivals fell prey to internet piracy and so the makers decided to officially release it for people to watch. The trailer of the movie comes unannounced and with no release date yet.

The movie Aadujeevitham is directed by national award filmmaker, Blessy and is reportedly based on real-life incidents. The movie is developed from a novel of the same name written by Benyamin. With almost no dialogue and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s unrecognizable transformation, the trailer has garnered an overwhelming response from netizens.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) trailer

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram and also claimed that the work on the movie is not finished yet. Addressing the leaked scenes, the actor wrote in the caption, “AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn’t meant to be “leaked” online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see. 🙏❤️”

About the Aadujeevitham movie

While not much is known about the release date of the movie yet, the Aadujeevitham story is said to be a commentary on modern slavery. In the three-minute Aadujeevitham trailer, the stunning visuals of the vast desert become an eye-catcher, until Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, Najeeb is shown. The actor plays the role of a Kerelaite immigrant worker who settles in Saudi Arabia in search of a better life for his family. Haitian actor Jean-Louis Ibrahim also stars in the movie and joins Prithviraj’s character in their quest to survive.