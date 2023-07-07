Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts To Salaar Teaser Trending At Number 1 Spot On YouTube

The makers of Salaar released a short teaser of the film, giving a much-anticipated glimpse into the world of 'the most violent man'. Within a few hours, the teaser appears to have raked up some strong views reflecting the hype surrounding the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is also a part of the star cast, has reacted to the overwhelming response the short snippet has received.

3 things you need to know

Salaar will be released in two parts with the first, titled Ceasefire, releasing later this year.

Besides Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, best known for also having directed the uber-successful pan-India franchise of KGF, starring Yash as Rocky bhai.

Salaar teaser clocks 60+ million views

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter handle to share his excitement for the Salaar teaser clocking in 60+ million views and counting within the first few hours of it being released. His reaction post carried the impactful line from the teaser which goes, "Lion, Cheetah, Tiger, Elephant very dangerous! But not in ‘Jurassic Park'." The implication in the teaser also appears to further push the narrative of Prabhas playing 'the most violent man'.



Besides Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran is the only star receiving top billing in the teaser. This is indicative of how central his role will be to the movie. In his post, Sukumaran also appreciated how the teaser was now trending on top courtesy the burgeoning amount of views it has registered and continues to do so.

Prithivraj Sukumaran is likely to be missing from Salaar promotions

Sukumaran had recently made the headlines owing to an injury he sustained on the sets of his film Vilayath Buddha. The injury was serious enough to require an immediate keyhole surgery.

(Prithviraj Sukumaran is reportedly playing a villain in Salaar | Image: Twitter)

Sukumaran, who is currently in recovery, took to his Instagram handle to share a health update with fans and followers in which he clarified how he will be in physiotherapy in the upcoming months. The possibility of Sukumaran, then, making an appearance during the Salaar promotions seems bleak.