Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Health Update After Injury On Vilayath Buddha Set

Prithviraj Sukumaran's fans can heave a sigh of relief. The Malayalam actor shared a personal update about a recent injury he sustained on the sets of his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. Prithviraj has undergone the required surgery and is currently in recovery.

3 things you need to know

Prithviraj Sukumaran sustained an injury while he was shooting an action sequence for Vilayath Buddha in Kochi.

The actor had undergone a surgery at a private hospital in the city.

He will be required to be in rest following the medical procedure and his work will have to take a backseat.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update after injury on sets

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a note updating fans about the status of his health. Confirming that he did in fact have an accident on the sets of Vilayath Buddha, the Kaduva star expressed his gratitude to the medical experts who performed his keyhole surgery and were now providing him post-op care. Prithviraj also revealed that the surgery will be followed by rest and physiotherapy for full recovery.

(Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update post surgery | Image: therealprithvi/Instagram)



The actor further shared that he was planning on using this time ahead, "constructively" and will "fight through the pain" to bounce back better and stronger. The actor also informed that he plans on resuming his daily activities as soon as possible. Sukumaran ended the note with a token of thanks for all the love and concern that has been coming his way in the past few days.

Prithviraj suffers ligament tear on Vilayath Buddha set

In an interview with PTI, film's producer Sandip Senan shared that Prithviraj had suffered a ligament tear in his leg. "Doctors said it was a ligament tear, and he was shifted to Kochi on Sunday. Today, after consulting with his doctor, he underwent keyhole surgery," he said.

(Prithviraj was injured on a set in Kochi | Image: Twitter)

Doctors have advised bed rest for Prithviraj for four to six weeks.

Vilayath Buddha shoot put on hold

Meanwhile, Vilayath Buddha shoot will reportedly be put on hold as Prithviraj's recovery will take time. Vilayath Buddha is helmed by Jayan Nambiyar and is based on GR Indugopan's book. The film revolves around the story of a sandalwood theft in Marayoor. Besides Vilayath Buddha, he is also a part of Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas and the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.