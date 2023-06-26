Prithviraj Sukumaran To Undergo Surgery Post Injury On Sets Of Vilayath Buddha

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a well-known actor, producer, director, and playback singer in the Malayalam film industry. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Vilayath Buddha. Reportedly, the Kaduva actor has met with an accident.

3 things you need to know

Prithviraj Sukumaran was shooting for his film Vilayath Buddha in Cochin.

The actor sustained injuries on the sets of the film.

He will be seen next in the film Salaar, opposite Prabhas.

Prithviraj Sukumaran injured on the sets of Vilayath Buddha

The Bro Daddy actor met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming movie Vilayath Buddha. He sustained a leg injury. Reportedly, doctors will perform a keyhole surgery on his leg. The actor will need to take a break from work owing to this. The surgery will take place at a private hospital in Kochi.

(A tweet confirms that Prithviraj Sukumaran met with an accident. | Image: Twitter)

Prithivraj Sukumaran will require weeks to recover from the accident, as per medical opinions. If reports are to be believed, the actor met with the mishap when he was shooting for a fight sequence of the movie, in Marayur. As soon as fans received the news, they wished the actor a speedy recovery.

What will happen to Vilayath Buddha now?

The shooting for the film Vilayath Buddha has reportedly been put on hold as the actor will be resting for a couple of months post his surgery. The film is helmed by Jayan Nambiyar and will feature Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in lead roles. Earlier, similar incidents came to the fore when Tamil actors such as Vijay Antony and Vishal met with accidents on the sets of their respective films. Frequent instances of such accidents on the sets of movies have raised concerns of safety measures taken on film units.