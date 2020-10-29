Prithviraj Sukumaran Showers Birthday Love On His Niece Prarthana Indrajith; See Picture

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his Instagram handle to shower birthday love on his niece, Prarthana Indrajith. The actor shared a throwback picture, which features a younger Prithviraj, holding a baby Prarthana in his arms, who can be seen glaring at the camera in confusion. Take a look at Prithviraj’s post for Prarthana.

Prithviraj wishes his niece on birthday

In his caption, the actor wrote, ‘Happy birthday Paathu! @prarthanaindrajith â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜’. Soon after Prithviraj shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and wished his niece. Some fans also enquired the actor about his health, as he recently revealed that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Take a look at how fans reacted to Prithviraj’s post.

Fans react:

The actor recently shared a piece of good news with his fans and revealed that he has tested negative on the Antigen test. Sharing a snap of his COVID report, Prithviraj mentioned that he will continue to isolate for one more week to be 'doubly sure'. More so, the actor also thanked his fans, who reached out to him and 'expressed care and concern'. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was last seen in Ayyapanum Koshiyum. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Renjith in the leading roles, Ayyapanum Koshiyum is a story, which revolves around the clash between Ayyappan, a senior police officer, who serves at the Attappadi Police Station and Havildar Koshi, who comes to the village with a motive. Directed and written by Sachy, Ayyapanum Koshiyum also stars Gauri Nanda and Anu Mohan in the leading roles.

