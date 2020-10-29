Kangana Ranaut Hosts Dinner For 'Tejas' Director Sarvesh Mewara, Says 'lovely To Know'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is working on her upcoming patriotic film Tejas, praised the director Sarvesh Mewara for his vision and called him a "bundle of some serious talent." The actress who has been attending workshops from the film in Manai under the guidance of the director and coach Abhijeet Gokhale shared a picture of herself with Sarvesh on social media along with a note dedicated to him. In the heart-warming note, the actress explained the important aspect of making a film.

Kangana Ranaut hosts evening dinner for Tejas director

In the pictures, the actress can be seen as having a hilarious conversation. The Tanu Weds Manu actress captioned the picture and wrote that the most amazing aspect of making films is that it brings so many beautiful people into one’s life. The actress further described her happiness of meeting “this bundle of some serious talent, writer-director of Tejas, captain of our team,” Sarvesh Mewara.

The picture is from the evening party that was hosted by the actress and her family for the director and the coach. In the short clips, the entre Ranaut family along with the film’s team members were seen dancing and singing some o the iconic old melodies while having a great time together. While captioning the lovely evening, Kangana wrote that she thoroughly enjoyed the lovely evening hosted dinner for Sarvesh and wing commander Abhijeet along with few relatives. She further wrote that a few people had requested her siblings to entertain her friends and the result was just mind-blowing. The video also showed Kangana’s sister Rangoli and brother Akst dancing on Gulabi Aankhein.

Sarvesh who was touched by the beautiful words of Kangana penned a thankful note and narrated his experience of preparing for the film. Sarvesh wrote that the last couple of days for him have been extremely humbling as he got an opportunity to interact and work with the “powerhouse of energy.” At last, he concluded the post and wrote that he is eagerly looking forward to starting shooting for the much-anticipated film.

The last couple of days have been humbling and an honour getting to know this powerhouse of energy, focus and talent.

Earlier, the actress who has been losing extra kilos for her upcoming film will be seen playing the role of a woman fighter pilot. The story of the film revolves around the year 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event. Earlier, Kangana who will start shooting for the film in December, shared a video on Twitter while starting with the workshops for the same. In the video, Kangana can be seen taking guidance and learning a few lessons from the wing commander Abhijeet Gokhale.

