Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Wife Supriya Shares Daughter's 'strange Wish', Calls Her 'rebel'

On February 8, 2021, Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon took to her official Instagram handle and shared a pair of pictures of her daughter’s favourite book titled Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls by Yusra Mardini. While sharing the picture, Supriya informed her fans and followers about her daughter Ally’s ‘strange wish’ of going to Syria. In a new post on Insta, Supriya talked about her daughter’s curiosity.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran's daughter Ally wishes to go to Syria

Also read: Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran Was Initially The Lead Actor In 'Mallu Singh'?

While sharing the picture, Supriya penned a long caption. She wrote, “So dinner time today was family time as Daada made it back home today. Between discussions on where could we go for our next break Ally surprised us both by saying she wants to go to Syria!”. She continued, “When asked why, Ally said that’s where Yusra Mardini stayed, one of the rebel girls! Now Daada and I were shell shocked at this unusual choice but had no idea who she was". “Ally then proceeded to educate her parents about Yusra! We are still reeling from the conversation! The things today’s 6 year olds know! Ally current favourite book!”, she continued. Supriya added hashtags- ‘#RaisingDaughters’, ‘#ourownrebelgirl’, ‘#OlympicSwimmer’, ‘#YusraMardini’.

Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes A 'Happy Birthday' To South Diva Manju Warrier; See Post

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, many of her fans dropped red hearts. A fan commented, "The things today’s 6 year should know! Something the upcoming generation/parents should learn. Parenting at its QUALITY” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “It’s an amazing read for everyone”. A user simply wrote, “Motivation” and dropped a fire emoticon. Another one commented, “Excellent choice. There’s second part too” with several red hearts.

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan's Role In 'Second Show' Was Offered To Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Supriya is an active Instagram user who frequently updates her fans on her personal and professional activities. On February 7, 2021, she shared a video featuring herself with her hubby Prithviraj and other popular South actors. The video seems to have recorded at a party. In the caption, Supriya wrote, “Throwback to a beautiful evening not so long ago!” with a pink flower emoticon.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Supriya Well dressed” with a thumbs-up emoticon. Another one commented, “Always holding your hand… so lovely” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A user wrote, “Amazingly edited with most suitable background music” with a thumbs-up emoticon.

Image Source: Supriya Menon Prithiviraj's Instagram

Also read: From 'Nandanam' To 'Classmates', Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Romantic Movies To Watch This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.