Prithviraj's Film 'Vilayath Buddha' Picked By Jayam Nambiar After Director Sachy's Demise

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to star in a Malayalam film titled Vilayath Buddha. The film was initially a KR Sachidanandan project which could not be carried forward as the director passed away in June 2020. According to a report by Onmanorama, this film has now been picked up by Jayam Nambiar, who studied Sachy’s work closely and also considered him a mentor. In the kfilm, Prithviraj is likely to play a smuggler.

Prithviraj in Vilayath Buddha

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in an upcoming film, Vilayath Buddha, where he will reportedly play the role of a smuggler. According to a report by Onmanorama, Jayan Nambiar considers the project quite special as it was the last film his mentor was associated with. The report also suggests that actor Prithviraj persuaded him to take over the project.

The film Vilayath Buddha will be produced under Prithviraj Sukumaran's official banner, Prithviraj Productions. The script of this film is being prepared by GR Indugopan and Rajesh. Fans have also been quite excited about the project as it will feature the actor in a unique avatar.

Director KR Sachidanandan, famously known by the name Sachy, was one of the most celebrated directors of Malayalam cinema. He passed away on June 18, at the age of 48, due to a heart-related issues. He had been admitted to a hospital in Thrissur after undergoing knee-replacement surgery. He had also been in a critical condition for two days, under the support of a ventilator. His demise had come as a shock to many Mollywood movie buffs as his films were highly appreciated.

Read Prithviraj's Favourite Childhood Picture Features His Father Sukumaran; See Pic Here

Also read Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' To Go On Floors In October; Crew Instructed To Rebuild Sets

The director had previously worked with Prithviraj Sukumaran on the thriller-drama film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The plot of this film revolved around a clash between Ayyappan and a senior police officer known by the name Koshi. The film was written and directed by Sachy and had worked well amongst fans because of its strong script and performances. The film also starred actors like Biju Menon and Ranjith in key roles.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran Remembers Actor Thilakan On His Eight-year Death Anniversary

Also read Prithviraj Sukumaran Trivia: Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.