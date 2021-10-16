Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns 39: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Send Birthday Wishes

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran rang into his 39th birthday on October 16, 2021. The actor is known for his acting skills and dashing personality. Sukumaran was last seen in the film Bhramam and also has several movies in his pipeline. While the actor is celebrating his special day, he received heartwarming wishes from several celebs of the South industry. Here is how Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and others wished the Kuruthi actor.

Mohanlal will soon share the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the upcoming family drama Bro Daddy. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a photo with Sukumaran and wrote, "Happy birthday dear[sic]." He also shared a link to a Bro Daddy BTS video. The video featured the entire cast of the upcoming film. Apart from co-starring in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also helming the project.

Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Rashii Khanna's wish for Sukumaran

Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the two leading stars of the Malayalam film industry. The two actors share a fairly good bond and often spends time with each others' families. On Prithviraj's birthday, the Karwaan actor shared a photo with the birthday boy and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday P ! We so cherish having you sups and ally in our lives. May this be another fabulous year for you. In both films and quality time with the girls. Love and prayers always[sic]."

Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim also wished Prithviraj Sukumaran via Instagram. Sharing an adorable selfie, Nazim called Prithviraj a blessing. She wrote, "Brother. The best! Period! Happy birthday to one of the biggest blessings of my life! Hope u have the best year brother![sic]." The actor also sent love to Sukumaran's family.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam co-star Rashii Khanna also penned a heartfelt note on his special day. Sharing a still from the latest film, Rashii Khanna wrote, "Happy birthday Prithviraj Sukumaran sir! Here's wishing that you keep paving the way for good cinema[sic]." "Hope you have an amazing year ahead[sic]," the actor added. Bhramam was the official Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starter Andhadhun. Prithviraj is currently garnering lauds for his film.

(Image: @mohanlal/@therealprithvi/@dqsalmaan/Instagram)