Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up 'Aadujeevitham' Shoot After Facing 'million Challenges'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been in the news for a while now owing to his upcoming project Aadujeevitham, which will be helmed by filmmaker Blessy. The actor has finally wrapped up filming for the project and took to his social media account to break the news to his fans and followers. He was on top of the world as the shoot for the film finally came to an end after facing a 'million challenges'.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up Aadujeevitham shoot

The actor took to his Instagram account on July 14 as he wrapped up his film and penned down a note along with it. He mentioned how he and the team has faced a 'thousand obstacles' and three waves of the pandemic, because of which the filming was postponed on several occasions. The Jana Gana Mana star wrote, "14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic…one spectacular vision! Blessy’s #AADUJEEVITHAM … PACK UP!"

The Kaduva actor's wife, Supriya Menon, who is producing the film, took to the comments section of her husband's post and could not believe that his 'epic journey' had come to an end. She hailed him for giving the role of Najeeb his all and for 'fasting and being hungry to metamorphose' into him.

She wrote, "Can’t believe this epic journey has culminated finally! All the best to you Najeeb and the whole team! And kudos for seeing Blessy sir’s vision thru! I have seen the endless days of fasting and being hungry to metamorphose into Najeeb! So glad that you and everyone else pulled thru the pandemic and all the other hurdles!"

More about Aadujeevitham

The upcoming Malayalam survival drama will also star Amala Paul in a pivotal role alongside Prithviraj. The lead star will be seen stepping into the role of Najeeb, who is an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The film is the adaptation of a novel by the same name and the music will be composed by AR Rahman. Details about the Aadujeevitham release date are yet to be announced, and fans can't wait to know more about the project.

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi