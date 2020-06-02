Priya Prakash Varrier Is Back On Instagram, Says 'I Wanted A Break From Social Media'

On Monday, Priya Prakash Varrier shared a video on Instagram that revealed the reason behind her social media sabbatical. Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that she deactivated her Instagram account as she wanted to take a break from social media, and could not handle the pressure of the photo-sharing platform. She also said, "I was in peace for the past two weeks." (sic) The video shared on Monday afternoon was one of Priya's first posts since May 14, 2020.

For the past two weeks, Priya Prakash Varrier has been spending quality time with her family and she exclaims that she had a lot of fun. Priya Prakash Varrier also said, "During the lockdown, like many, I felt it started getting to my head. I felt that I was under some kind of pressure about the likes, followers and comments." (sic) Check out Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram post:

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet sensation after the stills from her debut Malayalam movie- Oru Adaar Love were released online, has had her shares of trolls and social media hate. Sharing her views on trolls and social media hate, Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that they do not surprise her anymore. She said, "I'm very used to be trolled and it's nothing new. I came to the industry when I was 18 and it's been two years. These years are a person's formative years and I believe all the negativity I have got have made me all the more strong." (sic) Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier also revealed that she has been locked up in her home for the past three months, dealing with her share of panic and anxiety. Lastly, the Oru Adaar Love actor wished for things to get back to normal.

What's next for Priya Prakash Varrier?

Priya Prakash Varrier, who is currently in Kerala with her family is awaiting the release of her film- Sridevi Bungalow. The movie, starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Lee Nicholas Harris, and Garima Agarwal in the lead, is reported to be based on yesteryear actor Sridevi's death. The movie directed by Prasanth Mambully is expected to hit the screens this year.

Besides the upcomer, Priya Prakash Varrier will soon make her Kannada debut with Vishnu Priya. The movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Shreyas Manju in the lead. The movie is helmed by popular Mollywood director VK Prakash and bankrolled by Manju K under his production banner K Manju Cinemas.

(Image credit: Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram)

