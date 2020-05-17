Priya Prakash Varrier disables Instagram account, had more followers than top South stars

India is currently under a lockdown amid COVID-19 and people have been taking to various activities at home to be occupied. While several have been watching content online, social media platforms are another medium that they've been using to while away time. However, some are also preferring to go off social media during the lockdown.

Priya Prakash Varrier is making headlines for deactivating her Instagram handle. The account shows the “Sorry this page isn’t available’ when one tries to find her profile. Instagram gives fans the option to temporarily disable the account, so one can’t say it is her final goodbye to her followers.

The actor had 7.2 million followers on the medium. She was among the most-followed celebrities from the South film industries.

Only behind actresses like Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia, who have over 10 million followers, Priya was most followed among stars from Malayalam industry and had more followers Mohanlal, Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Trisha, Hansika Motwani, Anushka Shetty, Prithviraj, Yash, Manju Warrier and was on par with Vijay Deverakonda.

Her Facebook account, however, is active.

One wonders if she is planning on a detox from Instagram. TV actor Asha Negi recently announced she was taking a break of a week on social media amid reports of a break-up with Rithvik Dhanjani. Another TV star Erica Fernandez had taken such a break during her birthday.

However, both were temporary and they had not disabled their accounts. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau had also made headlines for deactivating his TikTok account amid the controversy over CarryMinati.

Priya's rise to fame

Meanwhile, Priya had become a household name after her ‘wink’ video from debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral. At that time, reports of the actor setting records with her daily growth of subscribers on Instagram and the money she was making from it used to do the rounds.

After Oru Adaar Love that did not live up to expectations, the youngster sparked a row by signing Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow, and she has also signed a Kannada film Vishnupriya and a Telugu film opposite Nithiin.

