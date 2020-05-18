Priya Prakash Varrier Deactivates Her Instagram Account, Moves To TikTok To Entertain Fans

Priya Prakash Varrier became the talk of the town when her wink video flared all over the social media and received immense appreciation for her captivating beauty. She also became one of the fastest Indians to cross the 1 million follower mark on Instagram and enjoyed a huge influence among the new-age audience on the internet. However, in a recent turn of events, it was reported that the actor bid adieu to Instagram and has now shifted to Tiktok app. Read details.

Also Read | Priya Prakash Varrier To Shoot Second Schedule Of 'Love Hackers' In Mumbai

Priya Prakash moves to TikTok

Priya Prakash Varrier, who enjoyed a massive command on Instagram with more than 7 million followers, recently departed from the social media platform. With no prior information or announcement about the exit, the actor abruptly deactivated her handle, leaving millions of fans in shock.

However, Priya Prakash Varrier continues to entertain fans on Facebook and TikTok. Rumours have it that Priya Prakash Varrier has quit Instagram due to the excessive trolling and hate comments. However, a report published by a leading news daily mentioned that she has temporarily disbarred the social media handle and will be back soon.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Paris Hilton's Comment On 'Bharat' To Priya Prakash Varrier's Wink

Priya's last outing-Sridevi Bungalow

Starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Lee Nicholas Harris and Garima Agarwal in the leading roles, Sridevi Bungalow follows the tragic demise of a renowned actor. Directed by Prasanth Mambully, Sridevi Bungalow also stars Aseem Ali Khan and Sergio Dondo. However, the makers of the film were slammed by producer Boney Kapoor, as the end plot of the film reportedly aimed at the demise of the legendary actor Sridevi. Actors Arbaaz Khan and rumoured girlfriend, Georgia Andriani have also played pivotal characters in the films.

Also Read | Priya Prakash Varrier Disables Instagram Account, Had More Followers Than Top South Stars

Priya Prakash Varrier dipped her toes in the film industry with the much-acclaimed film, Oru Adaar Love, which depicts the times of a group of schoolmates who are best buddies. As they journey through the most memorable times of their lives, lasting friendships are forged and extraordinary tales of romance blossom. Starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Siddiqui in the leading roles, the film is helmed by Omar. Released in 2019, the film also stars Arun Kumar, Roshna Ann Roy and Anjali Nair.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Paris Hilton's Comment On 'Bharat' To Priya Prakash Varrier's Wink

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.