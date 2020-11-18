Priyanka Upendra Shares Her Look From Upcoming Project '1980' On Social Media

Priyanka Upendra took to Twitter to unveil her look from her upcoming film 1980. The actor can be seen sporting a vintage look with a classic attire. According to Cinema Express, the actor has been quite busy and has a number of projects at hand. She is currently also shooting for the film Life is Beautiful and will soon head to Coorg to shoot for 1980. Fans loved the traditional and vintage look of the actor and praised her in the comments section.

Priyanka Upendra's look from 1980 wins over fans

Priyanka Upendra's Twitter handle saw a picture of the actor seated with a green and red saree and a vintage phone dial in the background. Priyanka did not caption the image and simply posted it to her profile. Fans who saw the image expressed their excitement for the film and their eagerness to watch her in a whole new avatar. 1980 marks the debut of Rajkiran J who has written and directed the film. According to the above-mentioned news portal, Priyanka Upendra mentioned that the film 1980 will be a lot different from the films she has done so far. She expressed her excitement to be a part of such a film project.

According to the same portal, the makers of 1980 have planned to complete the first schedule of filming process within 30 days. The makers will be working at a stretch along with the cast to achieve their desired goal to complete the film. Priyanka Upendra's look from 1980 has created a huge buzz on social media and thus fans are eager to watch the rest of the cast from the film. The 1980 cast includes actors Aravind Rau, Sridhar, and Murali Sharma. The cast is expected to join the makers soon and thus begin with the shooting process of the film. The movie is touted to be a suspense thriller with elements of horror as it bears the caption “A Demons Era”. 1980 is being made under the banner of RK Productions and it will receive music produced by Chintan Vikas. Jeeva Anthony will be handling the cinematography for this project, according to the news portal.

