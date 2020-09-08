Where Was The Urban Cowboy Filmed? Know The Texas Based Locations Of The 1980 Film

Urban Cowboy was a romantic western film that released in the year 1980. This film starred actors John Travolta and Debra Winger in the lead roles. While this film mostly received positive reviews, it was also appreciated for its locations. Are you wondering, “Where was the Urban Cowboy filmed"? Here is an insight into the Urban Cowboy shooting location.

Filming of the Urban Cowboy:

Urban Cowboy has majorly been filmed in Texas, USA.

1885 St. James Place, Houston, Texas, USA:

The 1885 St. James Place, Houston, Texas was a nightclub. In the film, Pam’s character takes Bud, Bob and Corene to the night club. This club is located to the South of San Felipe. The 1885 Saint James Place has now been renovated into a nine-storey office.

Wallis, Texas:

Wallis features as Bud’s hometown in Urban Cowboy. Wallis is a city in Texas. This city is famous for places like The Vineyard II - Texas Wine and Craft Beer, Fort Bend Art Center, Anywhererode and several others.

Pasadena, Texas:

Pasadena is a city in Texas. In Urban Cowboy, Sissy appears to work at a nightclub located in Pasaden, Texas. This city is located in the Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area. This city is famous for places like San Jacinto Museum of History, Armand Bayou Nature Center, San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site and several others.

Here’s a list of some other places that featured in the film:

2016 S. Main Street, Houston, Texas

2213 Westside Drive, Deer Park, Texas

Huntsville, Texas

More about the Urban Cowboy movie:

The Urban Cowboy features the story of a young man who discovers his life in a Houston bar. This film starred actors Debra Winger, Scott Glenn, Barry Corbin, and Madolyn Smith. While the film was directed by James Bridges, it was co-produced by Irving Azoff, Robert Evans, and C. O. Erickson.

The Urban Cowboy Review:

The romantic film Urban Cowboy mostly received positive reviews. The film received a rating of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, Vincent Canby thought that the film was ‘entertaining’.

