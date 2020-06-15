After Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin', Three Other Tamil Films To Get An OTT Release; Read

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the release of many films is on hold. However, many makers are turning towards releasing their films on the OTT platforms. Recently, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer- Gulabo Sitabo also released on Prime Video. Similarly, down south, producer JSK Satish Kumar revealed in an interview with a daily portal that he will be releasing three of his films on OTT platforms.

Three Tamil movies to release on OTT platform

In the interview, JSK Satish Kumar said that he will release the movies, Sriya Reddy starrer Andava Kaanom, Arun Vijay’s Vaa Deal and Priyanka Upendra starrer Mummy Save Me very soon on the OTT platforms. He also said that he will announce the release dates very soon and is happy with this decision. The details about the release will be revealed in due time. JSK Satish Kumar also added that they have currently started working on three big projects for the Tamil film industry.

Andava Kaanom starring Sriya Reddy is about a woman who causes havoc in the village in her hunt for a lost utensil. The movie is directed by C. Velmathi. Vaa Deal directed by Shiva Gnanam is an action movie whose release keeps getting delayed. The movie stars Arun Vijay and Karthika Nair in lead roles. On the other hand, Mummy Save Me starring Priyanka Upendra is a horror movie where a mother-daughter is haunted by the spirits in their Goan home.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin and Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal seem to inspire more and more directors to release their films on the OTT platforms. Penguin is slated to have a worldwide premiere this week on Prime Video. After Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin will be the second Tamil film to release online.

Keerthy Suresh's Penguin's first look had been shared last year. Mostly shot in the Nilgiris, Penguin is directed by Eeshwar Karthic and features Rangaraj and Linga in important roles.

According to the recent controversy, Keery Suresh's Penguin's trailer has been compared to Vidya Balan's Kahaani 2.

Image credit: Punith_h_manu Instagram, directorabraham Instagram, cinemabulletin Instagram

