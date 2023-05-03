Anil Kapoor Watches Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, Calls It 'exhilarating Experience'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has expressed his admiration for the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, which is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan 1, features an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and AR Rahman. Anil, who voiced the trailer of the first film last year, met up with the director and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam after a screening of the film in Mumbai. Anil praised the film’s gripping drama, enchanting music, and epic scale, saying that it had him hooked from the very start.

Anil and Mani Ratnam have known each other for a few decades now. Anil had worked with the director Mani Ratnam for his Kannada film debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi in 1983.The actor also shared pictures of meeting with the director and his wife, in which the two were seen smiling and chatting. Anil took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the film.

In the series of tweets, he wrote, “Watching #ManiRatnam’s #PS2 was an exhilarating experience! The gripping drama, enchanting music and epic scale had me hooked from the very start! A special shoutout to #Chiyan who is fantastic, #aishwaryaraibachchan is brilliant in a difficult role…”. Anil expressed his privilege and honor to be a part of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in a small way. Anil Kapoor tweeted, “I am privileged and honoured to be a part of #PS2 in a small way …Congratulations to Mani Ratnam and the entire team for gifting Indian cinema with a real gem!”

Watching #ManiRatnam’s #PS2 was an exhilarating experience! The gripping drama, enchanting music and epic scale had me hooked from the very start! A special shoutout to #Chiyan who is fantastic, #aishwaryaraibachchan is brilliant in a difficult role... pic.twitter.com/oZECudxx4u — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 2, 2023

I am privileged and honoured to be a part of #PS2 in a small way …Congratulations to Mani Ratnam and the entire team for gifting Indian cinema with a real gem! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 2, 2023

@arrahman whose music lifts the film to an epic level, my friend #RaviVarman is cinematography is the highlight of the film and @ekalakhani who has killed it with the costumes. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 2, 2023

Kamal Hassan praises Mani Ratnam

In an interview with ANI earlier this week, Kamal Hassan discussed his bond with Mani Ratnam and gave the director high marks for his film. He expressed his delight in the technical prowess and distinctive talent of Tamil cinema, which are now made available to the globe through this movie. The success of the movie, according to Kamal Haasan, is a sign that Tamil cinema is approaching its golden period.

Earning and Cast of the film

Ponniyin Selvan 2, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five-part novel series. It has already earned over ₹200 crores gross worldwide. Beside Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also stars Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj.