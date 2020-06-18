Filmmaker PS Mithran Reacts To Chinmayi's Tweet, Wishes 'a Woman Is Seen As A Homo Sapien'

On Tuesday, filmmaker PS Mithran reacted to one of Chinmayi Sripaada's tweets that said that a 15-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu burned herself after her neighbours allegedly filmed her bathing. PS Mithran took to Twitter, and said, "This comes from our society’s perspective of placing a woman at the extremes of the spectrum. She is either deified as a symbol of holy purity or objectified as an instrument of sex." (sic) He further added that he wished for women to be seen as human, not as an object of desire.

PS Mithran, who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently, also wished for a movement to start to protect young girls from the sexual predators. In the same social media post, PS Mithran wrote, "I wish more people would react to such incidents with a #Suicide_is_not_solution." (sic) Chinmayi Sripaada too agreed to Mithran's views, and said, "I really, really wish this would change." (sic)

This comes from our society’s perspective of placing a woman at the extremes of the spectrum.

She is either deified as a symbol of holy purity or objectified as an instrument of sex.

I wish she was seen as a homo sapien — PS Mithran (@Psmithran) June 16, 2020

PS Mithran, who made his Kollywood debut with Vishal and Samantha Akkineni starrer Irumbu Thirai has been at the forefront supporting social issues. Just a few days ago, the director had shared an old video of late Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, where the former president of India was stressing upon the role of education in India, and how teachers can be a role model to their students. PS Mithran's second film Hero too emphasised the importance of education and highlighted the scams of the education sector.

The movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Abhay Deol in the lead, throws light on the scams conducted by private schools and colleges. The PS Mithran directorial also features actors like Arjun, Ivana, Robo Shankar, among others in pivotal roles. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer was bankrolled by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under his production banner KJR Studios. The movie released in 2019 reportedly earned Rs 50 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, several media reports have claimed that PS Mithran will be reuniting with Sivakarthikeyan for his next. According to media reports, the forthcoming movie will be the sequel of Hero (2019). Whereas, there are rumours that PS Mithran has signed Karthi for his next film. However, the director has been tight-lipped about his next project.

