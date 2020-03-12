The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Harvey Weinstein Wouldn't Have Been Sentenced In India' Believes Chinmayi Sirpaada

Others

Harvey Weinstein has recently been sentenced for 23 years in prison over sexual abuse charges and now singer Chinmayi Sirpaada has expressed her views over it.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
harvey weinstein

Chinmayi Sirpaada is known to voice her views against various issues surrounding gender equality and abuse of power by influential men on social media. With Harvey Weinstein getting sentenced for 23 years in prison recently over sexual abuse charges, the playback singer took to her Twitter and expressed her feelings about Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence. Check out her posts below - 

Also read: Harvey Weinstein back in Bellevue Hospital after receiving 23 years' jail term

Chinmayi Sripaada on Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Twitter and shared a series of heartfelt tweets in order to reflect upon Harvey Weinstein's sentencing. The singer revealed that if Harvey had been born in India, he wouldn't have received sentencing and on the other hand, would be partying with other influential people. She also congratulated the women who spoke up about Harvey Weinstein's abuse and regarded them as heroes. Besides this, she also retweeted a number of tweets revolving around Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence. Check it out below - 

Also read: Rose McGowan breaks silence after Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Also read: Harvey Weinstein compares himself to victims of McCarthyism in bizarre rant

Also read: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Also read: Harvey Weinstein sent desperate mails to Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos asking them to save him

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
INDIA NEEDS TO GET INTO VACCINE PRODUCTION IN A BIG WAY: KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Subramanian
SWAMY FEARS BANKRUPTCY
Cristiano Ronaldo
CRISTIANO RONALDO QUARANTINED