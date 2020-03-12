'Harvey Weinstein Wouldn't Have Been Sentenced In India' Believes Chinmayi Sirpaada

Chinmayi Sirpaada is known to voice her views against various issues surrounding gender equality and abuse of power by influential men on social media. With Harvey Weinstein getting sentenced for 23 years in prison recently over sexual abuse charges, the playback singer took to her Twitter and expressed her feelings about Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence. Check out her posts below -

Chinmayi Sripaada on Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

Chinmayi Sripaada took to her Twitter and shared a series of heartfelt tweets in order to reflect upon Harvey Weinstein's sentencing. The singer revealed that if Harvey had been born in India, he wouldn't have received sentencing and on the other hand, would be partying with other influential people. She also congratulated the women who spoke up about Harvey Weinstein's abuse and regarded them as heroes. Besides this, she also retweeted a number of tweets revolving around Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence. Check it out below -

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in Prison.



This is the time he’d wish he were born in India. Especially in Tamilnadu.

He’d have been partying with stars, politicians and have odes written.

You’d actually be supported by political parties 100% pic.twitter.com/TKfQKZxhtj — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 11, 2020

To the women who thundered on and sent Harvey Weinstein to jail.

To the media and people who stood with the women and didn’t ask “why so late?”



It gives hope.



You are our heroes. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 11, 2020

11 th of March 2020. This date will not be forgotten. Harvey Weinstein brought to justice. Sentenced to 23 years.

A victory for human rights.

A victory for women’s rights.

A today that will give us all a better tomorrow. #grateful #ott #celebration #justice #better #tomorrow — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 11, 2020

